Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,521,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,487.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 596,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 573,499 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.