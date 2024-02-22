Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $14.68 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,903 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Kforce worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 352.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

