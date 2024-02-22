Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $15.07 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of BellRing Brands worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 513.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 44,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $54.26 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

