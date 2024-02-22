Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $18.45 Million Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 256.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

