Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $27.43 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of SouthState worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SouthState by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of SouthState by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

SouthState Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSB opened at $83.22 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.