Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $28.40 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of HF Sinclair worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

