Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.38 Million in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 33.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 29.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Informatica by 133.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Informatica stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on INFA
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Informatica
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.