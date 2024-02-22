Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.38 Million in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 33.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 29.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Informatica by 133.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFA. DA Davidson began coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

