Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60,335 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Extreme Networks worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 85.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 85.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,002 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

