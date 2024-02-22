Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,223,649 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,223,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rover Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rover Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rover Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,040,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,200 shares of company stock worth $6,657,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ROVR opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rover Group

About Rover Group

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.