Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,061 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.36% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 186,788 shares of company stock worth $4,390,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

