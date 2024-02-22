Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $13.36 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 670,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

