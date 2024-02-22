Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,002 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7,581.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.85. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

