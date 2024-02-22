Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of ADTRAN worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 79.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 33.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 91.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 57.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADTRAN

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.