Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $26,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.2 %

CFR opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

