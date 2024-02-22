Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

MPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.98. 487,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

