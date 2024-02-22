Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,540 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,700. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

