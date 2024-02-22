Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.64. 632,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,520. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

