Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,352 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 494.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 751,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,262,000 after buying an additional 143,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,794. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

