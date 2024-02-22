Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,796. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.02. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.