Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,403 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $908.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

