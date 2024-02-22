Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 857,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,560.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,664. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,051. The company has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

