Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,575,000 after buying an additional 58,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 633,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

