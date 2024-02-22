Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.20. 155,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

