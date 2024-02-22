Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 617,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,427. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

