Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 4,052 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.57. 105,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.98. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

