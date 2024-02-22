Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.93. 111,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.