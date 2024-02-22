Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.00. 397,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,670 shares of company stock worth $4,071,639. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

