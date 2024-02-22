Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Gamehost Price Performance
GH opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.
About Gamehost
