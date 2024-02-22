Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Gamehost Price Performance

GH opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.

Get Gamehost alerts:

About Gamehost

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.