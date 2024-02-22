Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

