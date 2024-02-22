Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Garmin Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 559,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,172. Garmin has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

