Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gatos Silver Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

