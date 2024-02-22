Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,648. The firm has a market cap of $801.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $154,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

