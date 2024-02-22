Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.570-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-$4.82 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
