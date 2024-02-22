Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 17th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of GEI traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,226. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.47. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$24.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

