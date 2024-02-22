Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLBE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Global-e Online stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

