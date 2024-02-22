Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.00

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $126.51, with a volume of 113621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Globe Life by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 772,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 157,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

