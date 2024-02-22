Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,709,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Graco worth $416,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Graco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Graco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 321,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 81,807 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,450,183. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company's stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.90. 157,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,096. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

