Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Down to $50.17

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.17, but opened at $48.11. Granite Construction shares last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 60,943 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 58.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after buying an additional 246,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

