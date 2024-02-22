Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

GPP stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,085,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

