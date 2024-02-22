Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Grindrod Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN remained flat at $9.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

