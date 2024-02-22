GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

