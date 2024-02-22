Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55 to $3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915 million to $985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.900 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of HALO opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

