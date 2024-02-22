Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 8.5 %
Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $20.24.
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
