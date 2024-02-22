Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 8.5 %

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

About Hamilton Beach Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.