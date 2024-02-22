Hays plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:HAS)

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hays Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.22) on Thursday. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.10 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Hays

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.99 ($6,267.93). Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

