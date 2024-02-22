Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,913,000 after buying an additional 1,459,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after buying an additional 1,166,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,295,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,447,000 after buying an additional 395,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,522,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after buying an additional 330,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

