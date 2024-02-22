HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $311.62 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $314.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

