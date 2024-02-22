H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

