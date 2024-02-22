Head to Head Contrast: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) vs. SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nextracker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SinglePoint and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 2 22 0 2.92

Profitability

Nextracker has a consensus target price of $53.78, suggesting a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than SinglePoint.

This table compares SinglePoint and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -24.41% N/A -36.26% Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.00 -$8.85 million ($420.78) 0.00 Nextracker $2.28 billion 3.45 $1.14 million $1.87 30.80

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint. SinglePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextracker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nextracker beats SinglePoint on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

