Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 104,700 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

