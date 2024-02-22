Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 12,897 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

